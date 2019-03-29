Sara Sampaio Stuns In Black Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio is known for her beautiful smile and amazing body, and whenever she posts a picture on her Instagram account, it immediately becomes popular among her legions of ardent admirers.

On Friday evening, the model took to her page and stunned her 7.4 million fans by posting a new, risque photo which sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, Sara was featured clicking a mirror selfie while donning a provocative set of black lingerie — one which accentuated her amazing figure.

In terms of her beauty looks, Sara opted for minimal makeup and let her tresses down to pull off a very sexy look. Within less than an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Sara’s picture amassed more than 88,000 likes and close to 700 comments, as fans and followers not only praised Sara for her beauty, but also appreciated her simplicity.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that the title of being a Victoria’s Secret “angel” suits Sara very well because she is “truly angelic,” while another fan opined that she is the most beautiful woman in the world. Another admirer said that he has been browsing his Instagram feed all day and Sara’s picture made his day because it’s full of natural beauty.

Apart from the eye-popping snap, Sara also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she pulled off a straight-out-of-the shower look as she answered some hair-care related questions.

Prior to posting the picture, Sara mesmerized her fans by sharing a bikini picture through which she exposed her enviable physique and exuded her unique sense of style. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the picture was captured while the model was shooting for Victoria’s Secret 2019 swimsuit collection. The article also mentioned that the swimsuit line was discontinued in 2016, but to fans’ and customers’ delight, the lingerie giant recently relaunched it.

As of the writing of this article, the bikini picture racked up 288,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments which prove that Sara’s pictures always become an instant hit among her social media fans and followers.

Although it looks like Sampaio is quite social-media savvy and seems to love Instagram, she doesn’t like Twitter. In fact, in an older interview with The Love Magazine, she revealed her opinionated view regarding Twitter and said that it gets on her nerves.