Lori Loughlin & Daughter Olivia Jade’s Relationship Reportedly Struggling Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade, are said to be struggling in their relationship following the shocking college admissions scandal that the Fuller House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently wrapped up in.

According to People Magazine, Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is very upset with both of her parents following their arrests. The YouTube sensation is reportedly leaning on her close friends and avoiding her mother amid the drama.

“Olivia is hanging out with longtime friends, but that’s it. She doesn’t want to go out in public. Her boyfriend lives in Malibu, so she is spending time there, too. She is definitely upset with her parents. This wasn’t her idea,” an insider reveals.

“She didn’t care if she got into USC. She just wanted to focus on her business. She feels that she worked very hard for something that she loves, and she has no idea what will happen with her business in the future,” the source added of Olivia’s feelings about the scandal.

Page Six reports that things have gotten so bad between Lori and Olivia that the YouTube content creator is said to be barely speaking to either of her parents as they deal with the legal consequences of the scandal.

As many fans already know, both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly paid $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister, Bella, into USC by bribing college coaches to claim the girls were recruited rowing athletes.

Both Lori and Mossimo were released on $1 million bail. Loughlin was later fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, where she stars in the network’s movies and on the popular TV series When Calls The Heart. She was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, where she played the beloved character Aunt Becky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, paparazzi caught Loughlin’s Fuller House co-stars John Stamos and Bob Saget leaving lunch and asked them about the scandal.

Saget revealed that he still loves Loughlin no matter what and agreed with Candace Cameron Bure’s recent words at the Kids Choice Awards about family sticking together.

Meanwhile, Stamos was more tight-lipped, saying that he’ll eventually weigh in on the situation publicly, but that he is not ready at this moment in time.

However, both actors refused to go into further detail about whether or not they’re upset with Lori Loughlin for putting their show in a bad spot, or if they believe the actress deserves jail time for her crime.