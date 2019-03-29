Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Divorce Rumors, Reveals Why She May Not Be At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Divorce rumors have plagued Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. However, the mom-of-three is speaking to E! Online and revealing what is really going on with her marriage.

“Things are fine between me and David. When you’re married for a while, you don’t take Snapchat selfies every day of each other. You’re occupied with family and life,” Jenelle explained.

Fans have noticed that Jenelle hasn’t posted a lot of photos of David on her social media, leading some to wonder if perhaps the couple had split. The rumors have been swirling since Valentine’s Day when reports suggested the split had occurred.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle had posted a photo of herself to Facebook along with the caption “Single AF” which led some fans to think the married couple had split. However, she later spoke out and explained that she would share “what” she wanted “when” she wanted to.

While things between Jenelle and David are going fine, Jenelle revealed that things with her health aren’t going so well.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain, more than usual, for the last two weeks,” Jenelle said.

Jenelle explained that she will be seeing a doctor soon and that, while there, she may discuss “surgery options.” She also revealed that the appointment will reveal whether or not she can travel to New York City for the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

“I wanted to be honest with everyone now before confirming the trip and cancelling last minute and wasting everyone’s time and money… It is really disappointing though because I had other things planned during my trip other than the reunion and this is holding me up from everything,” Jenelle explained, about the reunion.

Jenelle didn’t go into detail about her medical problems, but hopefully she is able to get the help she needs.

Just a few days ago, Jenelle “promised” her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, that she would be at the reunion special. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Briana took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming reunion and even tagged Jenelle in the post saying Jenelle “better be there.” Jenelle tweeted back and said she “promised” she would be there. Of course, if Jenelle is having health issues then she may have to miss the reunion, as she needs to put her health first.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. It is not clear when the reunion will air.