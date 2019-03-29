Birdman Addresses Breakup Rumors Between He And Toni Braxton: ‘It Was All Fake’

Rapper and businessman Birdman is setting the record straight on his relationship status with Toni Braxton.

According to E! News, the Cash Money founder appeared on Wendy Williams Show with Juvenile on Friday. The two rappers were there to discuss their new single, “Just Another Gangsta”. However, the talk show host took the opportunity to dish with Birdman (whose real name is Bryan Christoper Williams) about what “the streets” were saying about his engagement to the Braxton Family Values star. In the clip, Williams asks if Braxton, 51, is single.

“Where did you get that from? Social media I guess,” Birdman replied. “Me personally, I’ve never been a man that put no energy into social media.”

The rumors surrounding the couple’s breakup when the rapper took to social media to write “It’s over” in his Instagram Stories. While Birdman deleted the post, a screenshot of the post began to surface, fueling reports that the couple had called it quits. Braxton has even been seen without her wedding ring after claiming it was lost while she was flying with Delta Airlines back in November 2018. According to People, the couple unfollowed each other in January amid Braxton declaring that she was “starting over” in the new year. However, Birdman told Williams that there was no validity to suspicions that the couple has been fighting.

“It was all fake,” the “Money to Blow” rapper claimed.

Toni Braxton and Birdman have called it quits. https://t.co/FWl1jqvKkQ — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 2, 2019

Braxton and Birdman’s relationship reportedly began in 2016, though the two were friends for many years. Braxton told People that the entrepreneur would go to all of her performances for a small tour she was putting on that year. She said after one of her shows, he decided to reveal he always had a crush on the “Unbreak My Heart” songstress. The pair reportedly made their first appearance together by getting cozy at the 2016 BET Awards. They also appeared together on Braxton’s WeTV reality show, where they teased their engagement. The singer was previously married to Keri Lewis from 2001-2013.

Birdman also used his time on Wendy to address the incident involving the canary yellow ring he custom designed for his future bride. He said he didn’t think the fact that the ring went missing was something to be concerned about.

“She told me like a week later. She’s so G. That’s what I like about her. She’s so genuine. She keeps it 100 with me,” Birdman explained. “It was in her luggage or something, at the airport, and the bag was left and the ring went missing.”