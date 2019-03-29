Kris Jenner Opens Up About Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Dramatic Split

Kris Jenner is opening up about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic split for the first time.

According to E! News, Kris sat down with Ryan Seacrest for an interview and opened up about Khloe and Tristan’s breakup, as well as the NBA star’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jenner told Seacrest that it has been a rough time for her famous family, but that she looks to her religion to help her get through the hard times, revealing that she often prays about all of the things going on with her children in their lives.

“First of all, I pray about it. I really do. I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise I feel like I wouldn’t survive. But, I think that my kids make really good decisions…and as challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing,” Kris stated.

While Kris Jenner didn’t say too much about how Khloe Kardashian is doing in the wake of the split with Tristan Thompson, she did praise all of her children for everything they do in their lives, including raising their own kids, noting that Kendall is the only one of her kids without a child.

In addition, Kris opened up about how proud she is of her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, for becoming one of the youngest billionaires of all time due to her successful makeup business, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kris tells Ryan that Kylie is an old soul and that she is extremely hard working and responsible when it comes to running her company. Jenner joked that she often shows up and asks her daughter, whom she calls “boss,” what’s on the agenda for the day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 trailer was released this week, and it is an emotional one.

Fans can hear Kanye West singing in the background as Khloe breaks into tears over her split with Tristan, telling the camera that it hurts her that she has to go through all of this in such a public way.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian could be struggling with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, moving on with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Kim and Kanye are butting heads over the fact that the rapper wants to move his family to Chicago.

Fans can see more of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family when KUWTK returns for a new season on Sunday.