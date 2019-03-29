Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Lulu Faces Her Loved Ones After Dante’s Departure

General Hospital spoilers had teased that Friday’s episode would be a rough one for “Lante” fans, and indeed it was. Dante told Lulu that he felt he needed to leave Port Charles to deal with the trauma he endured working undercover and he urged his wife to move on without him. During Monday’s show, Lulu will have to face telling the couple’s loved ones that Dante has left again without saying goodbye to any of them.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, actor Dominic Zamprogna had signed a 10-episode contract for this return and he had teased that the door would be left open for the possibility of additional returns down the road. Fans have loved having Zamprogna back and his chemistry with actress Emme Rylan (Lulu) was still very strong. Unfortunately, it would seem that Friday’s scenes were the last between them for now.

Lulu cried as she tried to absorb what Dante was telling her and she insisted she would wait for him forever. As Dante pointed out, though, forever is a long time. General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s show from the sneak peek reveal that Lulu will now have to face Rocco and others close to the family to break the bad news.

Rocco will be understandably confused, and others surely will be as well. Lulu probably won’t appreciate that Dante left so quickly that she has to be the one to tell Sonny, Olivia, and others close to them that he felt he had to depart Port Charles with no goodbye and no explanation.

Dante has some explaining to do. But is there anything he can say that will ease Lulu's nerves? @EmmeRylan @dom_zamprogna

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/g9TvwXlLGE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 29, 2019

What comes next for Lulu? In all liklihood, she will try to continue on as she did while Dante was working undercover. She’ll try to be tough, keep working, and support Rocco and Charlotte, all the while hoping that Dante can overcome his issues and return home. However, eventually, the writers will probably do like they are doing with Maxie and try to ease her into a new romance.

Zamprogna has said that he is open to short-term returns to General Hospital in the future, but at this point, he isn’t interested in a long-term return. Right now, there doesn’t necessarily seem to be an obvious love interest on the canvas for Lulu. However, fans will be watching for signs that some new sparks might develop somewhere.

At this point, General Hospital spoilers available via SheKnows Soaps haven’t revealed anything specific regarding Lulu’s upcoming storylines. That said, Rylan recently signed a new contract so she will be sticking around.

Will this latest storyline do the trick to give fans some closure with Lulu and Dante’s relationship? Given that Zamprogna doesn’t want to return long-term, should the show consider recasting the role or should Lulu start moving toward someone new? Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as new information emerges to see where things head next for Lulu and her kids.