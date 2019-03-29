‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Is Getting Married to Mike Hill Next Year

The Bravo star is planning to move to Los Angeles with her fiance after the marriage, but plans to remain with the show.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and future husband Mike Hill announced on March 29 that they are planning to marry next year, reports OK Magazine.

Hill revealed to Access Hollywood Live, “I’m actually prepared for a wedding next year.”

He suggested that the couple will have a fairly inclusive guest list, and joked that even the exes were invited.

“I will extend the invite and hopefully they won’t accept,” he commented.

Soon after the news aired, the pair established a joint Instagram account with tons of pictures derived from their relationship. One picture has them posing with comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey, who introduced them in 2018.

Bailey previously alluded to an impending engagement with Hall on the most recent season of RHOA but there has yet to be any video or photos of the actual proposal.

On March 28 the reality star posted a picture and with a cryptic caption referring to her relationship.

“A king is not complete without his queen???? [Mike Hill] #CHill.”

In January, the model admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she and Hill planned to get married and move to Los Angeles at some point, according to OK Magazine. Hill, who is a sportscaster, currently lives in the California city.

Bailey discussed the plethora of international trips, red carpet appearances and romantic declarations between the pair on social media.

Upon revealing her intentions to move west, the Bravo star was asked if that meant she was not long for the RHOA series. Bailey has one of the longest stints on the show, featuring as a main cast member for 9 years.

The reality show celebrity said she’s remaining with the show and won’t completely abandon Atlanta. She will maintain her occupancy at “Lake Bailey.”

This will be Bailey’s second marriage. She tied the knot with ex-husband Peter Thomas in 2010, and their turbulent marriage was often featured on the show. Rumors persisted of Thomas’ infidelity, but Bailey stuck by his side until she filed for divorce in 2017.

BravoTV.com reported that despite the marital issues, she and Thomas still considered themselves good friends, which they were before they even got married. Still, she noted that they would not be reuniting anytime time soon.

As far as Hill’s feelings about she and Thomas, Bailey said that he was secure in their relationship with one another.

“Mike Hill is a very grown-ass, secure-ass, comfortable-in-his-own-skin-ass man. He is fine with me remaining friends with whoever my grown ass want to be friends with.”