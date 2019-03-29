Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Relationship With Chris Lopez: ‘I’ve Stuck Around Long Enough’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has had an up-and-down relationship with her youngest son’s father. Now, the mother of three is revealing to People that things with Chris Lopez are “horrible” and says she isn’t making dating a priority.

“Things with [Chris] are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever. I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth,” Kailyn said.

Kailyn has been trying to make things with Chris work and viewers have watched her struggles with it on the new season of Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up on a recent episode of the show about her relationship with Chris. She explained that the two had been “on and off” for three years and that she feels she puts more into the relationship with Chris than Chris does for Kail. Although they may not have a good relationship, Kailyn did admit that Chris pays child support for his son as well as helps out so she “can’t complain.”

However, she isn’t waiting around for Chris anymore.

“I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me. I’ve stuck around long enough.”

Instead of putting her energy into relationships, Kailyn says dating “isn’t a priority.”

Along with her youngest son, Kailyn also has two other sons. Viewers met Kail on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her first son. She didn’t have much support from her own family, but her then boyfriend’s family provided Kailyn with support, even giving her a place to live. The relationship between Kailyn and her oldest son’s father, Jo Rivera, didn’t work out and both moved on. Jo is now married and has a daughter with his wife. Kailyn moved on with Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn and Javi married and had one son together. However, their relationship did not work out. Javi moved on with a woman named Lauren and together they have a son.

After her marriage to Javi, Kailyn had her youngest son with Chris and has been trying to make the relationship work. However, it sounds like she is over trying to make things work and is instead going to focus on her family.

Fans can catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her family on new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Monday nights on MTV.