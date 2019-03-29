Kathie Lee Gifford Lent Kris Jenner Money Before ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Fame

It may be hard to remember a time when Kris Jenner wasn’t one of the most well-known and wealthiest momagers in the world, but toward the beginning of her career, the famous matriarch found herself a little strapped for cash. Luckily, she had an amazing friend by her side that offered to help her out amid her financial struggles — Today show host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kathie Lee explained to People that she and Kris Jenner — who was still married to Robert Kardashian at the time — clicked instantly when they first met in the 1970s. Both ladies lived in California and became “very, very close friends” as they attended Bible study together, so when her pal found herself having some money issues, the morning show host didn’t hesitate to lend a hand.

“Kris was having financial problems. I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it,” the 65-year-old told the news outlet. “They were really struggling.”

Now that Kris and her kids have shot to fame thanks to their hit reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Gifford is ready to cash in on her “investment” in the famous family.

“God d**n it, I want that money back!” she joked.

While Kris’s status may have changed over the years, one thing that’s remained the same is how hectic her house was.

“I would be there with [husband] Frank [Gifford] and we would be walking in and the Jackson Five would be walking out. And then as I’m leaving, Wayne Gretzky would be walking in and then an uber-model would be, and a rapper,” Kathie Lee recalled. “It was like central casting. You have to see it to believe it.”

In fact, the daytime television star was one of the biggest supporters of Kris turning the spotlight on her own family after years of passing up on the opportunity to do a reality TV series.

“I told Kris, ‘You guys of all people in the world should have a reality series. You should, it’s made for your beautiful children. You and [then-husband Caitlyn Jenner] at this point now are so interesting.’ Their dynamic was so interesting,” Kathie Lee explained.

Kris eventually took her friend’s advice and is now preparing for the premiere of Season 16 of the show that documents her family’s day-to-day lives.

Though Kathie Lee is still waiting on her reimbursement check from the loan, she and Kris Jenner have remained close through their illustrious careers. The pals have stuck by each other in both the good times and the bad. As Us Weekly reported, Kris penned a touching birthday tribute in August of 2015 for Kathie Lee and her late husband Frank Gifford, who had passed away just days before.

“I wish you peace and understanding,” she wrote on Instagram along with a sweet snap of her and her friend. “I know it’s Frank’s birthday today too. I wish I was there with you today. Big hug my angel.”