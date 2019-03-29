Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Honored Her Late Father On The Anniversary Of His Death

Read his heartfelt tribute.

Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, shared a tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham, on Instagram earlier this week on the anniversary of his tragic passing last year.

According to a report from Life & Style magazine on March 27, Emmett shared a photo of Kent and her dad on Instagram. In the caption, he promised Burningham he would take care of Kent forever.

“Today we celebrate an incredible man that I and many others were so lucky to have known and loved,” he wrote. “Happy birthday Kent, I know [you’re] looking down and taking care of us every day. I love and miss you and thank you for the love you showed me. I promise I’ll take care of Lala and love her always. We miss you always.”

While Emmett didn’t propose to Kent until September of last year, several months after the death of her father, he did ask Burningham for Kent’s hand in marriage before he died.

On her own Instagram page, Kent also posted a tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death. With her post, she included a solo shot of Burningham. Then, in the caption of her photo, the Vanderpump Rules cast member told her fans and followers that she still hasn’t accepted the fact that he is no longer here.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and are planning to get married sometime next year.

When the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules started airing at the end of last year, Kent was seen revealing that she lost her father suddenly just weeks before filming began. She was also seen speaking to her boss at SUR Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump, about Vanderpump’s loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, who died around the same time of an apparent suicide.

As fans of the series well know, Kent has never been seen alongside Emmett on the show because the movie producer has no interest in becoming a reality star, and because Kent prefers to keep her relationship private. That said, Kent does reference Emmett on the show, and when Season 8 begins filming later this year, she will likely chronicle the moments leading up to her wedding on the series.

As for her actual wedding, there is no way that Kent would ever allow the ceremony to be filmed for Vanderpump Rules or any other show.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.