Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing A Bathrobe In NYC Streets During ‘Hustlers’ Filming

Jennifer Lopez can rock any look. The actress stepped out in the chilly streets of New York City on Thursday looking fierce in a bathrobe as she wandered the set of her new film Hustlers. Lopez seemed to be keeping it casual all day, as she arrived at work earlier that morning in a sweatsuit, according to Page Six.

Photos from the outing show the Second Act star roaming around in a fluffy gray bathrobe and UGG boots. The casual look was contrasted a bit by her stunning silver statement jewelry, wavy styled hair, and a full face of makeup. Lopez appeared to be owning the look as she walked confidently, smiled, and blew kisses at the cameras.

On Thursday morning, Lopez was photographed heading to work in the city wearing gray sweatpants and a matching gray sweatshirt. She completed the look with ankle boots, large reflective sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a top knot. Her engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez was on full display on her finger.

Lopez stars in Hustlers alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer, and Frank Whaley. The 2020 film follows a crew of former strip club employees who “band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” according to IMDb’s current description.

The movie began filming earlier this week in New York City. Wu and Lopez were the first to take on the set at a mall food court. Rodriguez joined the “Dinero” singer to support her on her first day, along with his daughters Ella and Natasha, and Lopez’s daughter Emme.

The 49-year-old mother of two dressed in her usual fashionista style for day two of filming, Entertainment Tonight reported. Photos show Lopez stepping out of her trailer in dark blue jeans, a black “Juicy” tank top, and a fluffy light purple jacket. She completed the look with her signature hoop earrings, a full face of makeup, and her hair in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, at home, Lopez is enjoying her new engagement to Rodriguez. The former baseball pro popped the question earlier this month while the two were on a beach vacation. On Sunday, he wished Lopez luck on Instagram before she began filming Hustlers.

“She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of himself holding Lopez, according to E! News. “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”