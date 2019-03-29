Trump Issues Ultimatum To Mexico, Stop Illegal Immigration Or Border Will Close

This is not the first time the president has used the threat of closing the border for political leverage.

President Trump today once again threatened to close the Southern Border.

….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

This follows a Customs and Border Protection official’s report that border apprehension in March is on pace to exceed 100,000, the highest monthly total in a decade, according to Fox News.

The CBP is the largest federal law enforcement agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, and is the country’s primary border control organization. They reported that this week alone agents have more than 12,000 migrants in custody, including over apprehending 4,000 in a single day.

Kevin McAlleenan is the commissioner of the CBP.

“The breaking point has arrived this week at our border,” he told Fox News.

“CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis.”

John Moore / Getty Images

The president’s threat to close the border today demanded Mexico to “immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border.”

It is unclear how the president would proceed if Mexico were to not cooperate.

When the president threatened to close the border last December, Leon Fresco, an immigration lawyer, told the Washington Post that that is not legally possible

“First, Trump can’t lawfully stop U.S. citizens from reentering the country from Mexico, so there’s no scenario in which the border could be closed off completely,” he said.

Fresco continued that it would prove difficult to stop foreigners crossing legally with visas, as can be seen by the recent scrutiny over his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries. The ban is once again in jeopardy of being struck down, according to Politico.

Refugees seeking asylum at the border is the epicenter of the current crisis. Fresco once again pointed to the legal entanglements of closing the border, citing a federal judge in Califonia’s recent ruling that struck down any efforts to restrict immigrants from the ability to request asylum.

Whether this is another bit of saber-rattling by the President to score political points, or a serious ultimatum is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, construction of the border wall is proceeding with federal funding now the President’s veto of Congress’ measure to stop his declaration of a nation emergency survived a congressional override.

CBS News reports the Army Corps of Engineers is currently surveying 54 miles of border wall in Yuma, Arizona and El Paso, Texas to replace barrier there. These would be the first construction projects funded by the $1 billion in reprogrammed counter-narcotics funding after Mr. Trump’s executive actions in February.

According to CBS, Mr. Trump is in Florida this weekend, where he’s touring a dike and the state’s water infrastructure before relaxing at his Mar-a-Lago club.