WWE News: Battle Royals, NXT Vs. NXT Alumni, And Multi-Brand Matches Announced For ‘WrestleMania Axxess’

The 'WrestleMania 35' weekend just became that much better.

In just a little over a week, the WrestleMania 35 weekend will begin and there will be multiple days of fun wrestling events. With the big show itself, there will also be the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver, and much more, but WWE doesn’t think that is enough. It has now been announced that WrestleMania AXXESS will include “Worlds Collide” events which will feature matches between superstars of all brands.

As much fun as the other big events will be and leading into Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, the rest of the weekend will present so much more. AXXESS is going to be the time for fans to meet superstars, get autographs, buy unique merchandise, and see matches they may never see again.

The official site of WWE reported that once again, worlds will collide, but there won’t be a tournament this time around. Multiple matches will take place over the five-day sessions of AXXESS with different themes for each one of them.

NXT vs. NXT Alumni

Thursday, April 4 (6-10 p.m.)

Matches include:

Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze

Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper

SAnitY vs. Undisputed Era

Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English

Many rumors had been flying around that Luke Harper may soon leave WWE and head for All Elite Wrestling or perhaps he retired, but he squashed that after this announcement.

To all those asking if I retired…. My return to @WWE has been confirmed. Just tell @MmmGorgeous to stay the hell away from me. https://t.co/wSc9qZ0Iy2 — Luke Harper of WWE (@LukeHarperWWE) March 28, 2019

Cruiserweights Collide

Friday, April 5 – Sessions 1 and 2

Tyler Bate vs. The Brian Kendrick

Akira Tozawa vs. Jordan Devlin

Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari & Mike Kanellis

Albert Hardie Jr. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero

Session 1 will run from 1-5 p.m. while Session 2 will run from 6-10 p.m. with these matches including superstars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live.

NXT UK Tapings

Saturday, April 6 – Sessions 1, 2 and 3

Each of Saturday’s three sessions will have a taping for NXT UK, which will end up airing on the WWE Network.

WWE

Brands Battle

Sunday, April 7 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

There will be two huge 20-superstar battle royals on Sunday with male superstars in one and female superstars in another. Both will take place earlier in the day before WrestleMania 35 and both will feature superstars from NXT and NXT UK while the men’s match will also have competitors from 205 Live.

Women Collide

Monday, April 8 (12-4 p.m.)

Matches include:

Io Shirai vs. Sonya Deville

Toni Storm vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair

Piper Nevin vs. Zelina Vega

Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray

These matches will feature superstars from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, and NXT UK for a true taste of how it is when worlds collide.