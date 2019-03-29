Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Confronts Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 1, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will accuse Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) of not letting the past go. Brooke has had enough of Taylor’s interference and will speak her mind, per Highlight Hollywood. However, Taylor has never backed down from a fight.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) should have known better than to pit Brooke against Taylor. Admittedly, he did not set out to stir trouble between the two of them, but he should have known that Brooke would confront Taylor about her feelings.

Thanks to Ridge, Brooke now knows that Taylor wants to meddle in their children’s relationships. Taylor believes that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) would make a wonderful mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Of course, this belief was confirmed when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told his mother that Douglas himself asked Hope to be his mother.

When Ridge pointed out that Hope was already married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Taylor opined that Hope and Thomas could get together. Taylor is still of the firm opinion that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) belong together. According to the psychiatrist, if Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had not interfered in their marriage, they would still be together.

Ridge told Brooke about Taylor’s plans. This resulted in Brooke becoming enraged. She is very protective of Hope, especially since she lost her baby. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will confront Taylor about what she told Ridge.

Brooke will accuse Taylor of using their daughters in their personal rivalry. She feels that Taylor is continuing their fight through Steffy and Hope. Longtime B&B viewers know that Hope and Steffy’s situation with Liam mimics Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge’s history. Ridge was married to Taylor and had children with him, but then Brooke seduced him. For years, Ridge then went back and forth between the two women.

Taylor may point out that Hope does not have any children with Liam. She feels that Liam belongs with his daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and her newly adopted sister Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). In fact, she may even remind Brooke that at one point Hope also believed this to be true.

When Ridge gives Taylor a free pass regarding Steffy, Brooke realizes that she needs someone in her corner. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 1 state that Brooke will make a secret pact with Liam. It seems as if she may inform Liam of Taylor’s plans regarding Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.