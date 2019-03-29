Demi Rose Busts Out Of Skimpy Dress In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Demi Rose is celebrating her birthday in style, and she’s doing it in her usual cleavage-baring style.

On Friday, the social media sensation took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a tight, low cut dress and revealed that she was celebrating her birthday.

Demi Rose shared two very similar photos of herself in the dress. In the sexy snapshots, the model is seen sitting in front of a mirror, as she sports a sheer black-and-tan dress that flaunts her famous figure.

Demi’s ample cleavage is on full display as she poses with her shoulders back, and gives a sultry stare into the camera. The model also has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back.

Demi rocks a full face of makeup for the celebration, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow all over her body, thick lashes, bright eyes, and nude lip color on her plump pout.

Earlier in the week, Demi posted a photo of herself sporting a skimpy white bikini, which flaunted her flat tummy and curvy backside. The model revealed that it was her 24th birthday and that she couldn’t love her life any more.

“24 today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of the bikini snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose and her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, may be planning to move from the United Kingdom to the United States in order to further the model’s career.

Sources previously told The Sun that Demi and Chris have a place together in Ibiza, and they’ll likely be living together in the U.S. as well when the model makes the move across the pond to explore some new career opportunities and continue building her brand.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider revealed of Demi’s future plans.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram, where she boasts over 8.8 million followers.