Alexina Graham Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Monochromatic Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret’s newly-announced Angel Alexina Graham recently took to her Instagram account and posted a sultry new pic which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the monochromatic snap, the redhead could be seen wearing a black suit, and she deliberately wore nothing underneath the blazer to provide a generous view of her perky breasts. The move did her nothing but favors as the picture accrued close to 8,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of having been posted. In addition, the post garnered several comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Alexina was born to be an Angel, while a male admirer said that he loves to see the 29-year-old model in different styles. Another fan said that Alexina is the sexiest woman alive and added that she has all the qualities of being a supermodel.

And while most fans focused on Alexina’s display of skin, one fan found it very artistic and praised the photographer for capturing the model’s beauty “in its original form.”

Other fans, per usual, showered the British model with complimentary comments, including “hot,” “incredibly beautiful,” and “goddess.” Meanwhile, others posted numerous hearts and kiss emojis on the pic to express their admiration for the stunner in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from the picture, Alexina also posted a serious of Instagram Stories to share her day-to-day activities with her fans and followers. In one of the snaps, she could be seen wearing a tight, high-neck white top which she teamed with a pair of black pants to pull off a very chic look. She tied her hair into a high ponytail, wore minimal makeup, and performed some dance moves to wow her fans.

Prior to the newest post, Alexina also shared a video where she could be seen performing some killer dance moves. She could be seen wearing a white sleeveless top, a green coat, and a pair of latex pants, and as she danced, she turned her back towards the camera to shake her booty, something that fans immediately fell in love with.

The video was viewed more than 56,000 times and racked up more than 130 comments where fans praised Alexina not only for her looks, but also for her fun-loving personality and dancing skills.

According to an article by The Sun, the Nottingham native revealed that when she was in school, she was bullied for being a redhead. She said that winning the Victoria’s Secret Angel title empowered her.