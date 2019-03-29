Wendy Williams Says It’s Been A ‘Long Week’ Amid Marriage & Relapse Rumors

Wendy Williams is glad it is Friday after the week she’s had. The talk show host alluded to her personal issues during her show on March 29, but didn’t get into any real details.

According to People Magazine, Wendy Williams told her live studio audience, and her viewers at home that it had been a “long week” for her before she started her popular hot topics segment.

Williams dropped a throat lozenge into her cup of tea as she reminded her fans that the show would be on another hiatus next week, a break that she claims was planned and scheduled from the jump.

As many fans know, Wendy’s life has been all over the tabloids for months, but this week was a rough one for the queen of gossip.

Williams has previously stated that she was living in a sober house in order to help her deal with her addiction issues. Wendy opened up about the process in a show last week, and also claimed that her marriage to husband, Kevin Hunter, was fine, while sporting her wedding ring.

This week, it was reported that Hunter’s alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to his child, and just days later Wendy was reportedly found drunk after relapsing on alcohol.

Wendy Williams was transported to the hospital, where she received treatment, and was back on set the next day for the show. She hasn’t discussed her personal drama, and some fans believe that she won’t address it at all.

“Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” Wendy previously said of her relationship while gesturing to her wedding ring. “And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of Williams’ friends, Paul Porter, recently opened up about her unhealthy relationship with husband Kevin Hunter.

Porter told Page Six that Williams needs to ditch her husband, whom she shares one son with, Kevin Jr. Paul claims that Kevin is extremely controlling over his wife, and that although Wendy considered divorcing him last year after she learned he’d allegedly gotten his mistress pregnant, the pair went to counseling and worked things out.

Paul also claims that Wendy can’t seem to “break away” from Kevin for some reason. Another source told ET much of the same, claiming that Williams struggles to make any business decisions without her husband.

Wendy Williams is set to return with live shows during the second week of April.