Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Has A Confession, Obrecht Warns Valentin, And Maxie Keeps Digging

Is Nina finally on the verge of finding out that Sasha isn’t really her biological daughter? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are developments regarding this storyline coming during the episode airing on Friday, March 29, but it may take a little while longer for the truth to emerge.

Fans have known for a while now that Valentin cooked up this scheme to make it seem that Sasha is Nina’s long-lost biological daughter. Maxie has suspicions and Obrecht knows the truth, but for now, Nina is still blissfully happy thinking that she has the family she’s always wanted.

The sneak peek for Friday’s show shared via Twitter reveals that Sasha will approach Nina and start a confession of sorts. General Hospital spoilers share that Sasha will begin saying something about how she’s not who Nina thinks she is. Unfortunately, teasers suggest that what Sasha says next will be far less explosive than the truth about who she really is.

In all likelihood, Sasha will confess something more along the lines of how she’s not a great wedding planner or isn’t meant to settle down in Port Charles or something similar and minor. Nina will probably brush off whatever it is that has Sasha feeling anxious, as she’s far too giddy about her upcoming wedding to let much tear her down.

"I can't be here and I never should've come back." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/7ZuOfBbMYt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 29, 2019

Valentin will cross paths with Obrecht during Friday’s show, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be an intense conversation. Obrecht knows that Valentin manipulated the DNA tests that showed the connection between Sasha and Nina, and she’s been holding it over his head since she returned to town.

During this upcoming conversation, Obrecht will tell Valentin that he should have heeded her warning. What prompts this rather ominous comment? She Knows Soaps shares that Obrecht will get a bad feeling over something during this next episode, so she may sense that Valentin is on the verge of losing his control in this situation.

Willow's exit from Port Charles has Valentin and Nina looking to the future. But is another storm on the horizon? #GH55#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @japastu @TheRealStafford pic.twitter.com/k50aEwC9uX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 28, 2019

Maxie is suspicious that Sasha has been lying about being Nina’s daughter, but so far, she hasn’t had any success in proving it. General Hospital spoilers note that Maxie will talk with Peter about this situation again, detailing how anxious she is to just know for certain one way or the other.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Valentin will be lying to someone next week, and it seems his charade will continue for a while. Many fans have become fully convinced that soon Nina will learn the truth about Sasha and that she will also discover that Willow is her true biological daughter. Teasers have suggested that Willow may soon be seen with the other half of that necklace Nina has, and this revelation will definitely turn everything upside down.

How will the truth finally emerge about Sasha, and will it turn out that Willow really is Nina’s daughter? What will happen to Valentin once he’s exposed? Viewers are ready to see this storyline come to a head, but General Hospital spoilers hint that it may take a few more weeks for things to really turn explosive.