Louise Redknapp Turns Up The Heat In New Music Video For ‘Stretch’

On Tuesday, Louise Redknapp premiered her new single “Stretch” to the world.

The day before, she announced to her fans she would be releasing her fourth studio album titled Heavy Love.

“I am so excited to reveal my new album is called Heavy Love and will be released on 18th October,” she told her fans via Twitter.

“Guys thank you so much for all the messages today, I am so excited for you to hear my new album Heavy Love, I recorded the album in Sweden, London, and LA, and I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing people,” she continued in another tweet.

Her Instagram post of the announcement was met with thousands of likes and floods of comments from very excited fans.

This will be her album first release in 19 years. In 2000, she released Elbow Beach, which included the top three single, “2 Faced.”

Today, Redknapp released the music video for her comeback single. In some scenes, she appears to be wearing a black leotard and heels while she owns a wet hair look. In other scenes, the video is in black and white as she interacts with a toned male model.

Other parts show Louise in the video in a long-sleeved sports crop top as she shows off her flawless figure.

Woman Magazine reported that Louise had signed a new record deal with Warner Music U.K. and that she has worked with the likes of chart-toppers Clean Bandit and Raye on the album.

Louise rose to fame under the name Louise Nurding before marrying footballer Jamie Redknapp, who she has now split up with. They married in 1998 and got divorced in 2017.

Before becoming a solo artist, Louise was a part of the girl group Eternal in the 1990s. Their debut album Always & Forever was a huge success. The record sold over 1.2 million copies in the U.K. alone and was nominated for Best British album at the BRIT Awards. It was the first album by an all-female group to surpass 1 million U.K. sales, according to Entertainment Focus. The album contained various top 10 singles and their debut single “Stay” even achieved success stateside peaking at No. 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

In total, she has achieved nine top 10 singles as a solo artist in the U.K.

Aside from music, Louise has done a lot of TV presenting and made her radio debut in April 2018 guest presenting two evening shows on Heart. Louise has a cosmetic range Wild About Beauty, which she launched with makeup artist Kim Jacob, which the Mirror revealed. In 2016, she reached the final in the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She is currently playing the role of Violet Newstead in musical 9 to 5 in London until June 29, according to their official website.