Netflix’s ‘The Silence’ Trailer Has A Premise Very Similar To ‘A Quiet Place’

Netflix seems to be developing a habit of keeping things in-house by creating original content with the same talent that they’ve already worked with. Kiernan Shipka, form Netflix’s original Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, can now be seen in a new original movie, The Silence. With the first trailer being released on Netflix’s official YouTube page, the film’s premise and the story look very similar to the critically acclaimed A Quiet Place, as noticed by Slash Film.

The Inquisitr previously reported on how Noah Centineo was rewarded for his supporting role in the streaming service’s original movie, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, by casting him in his own lead movie, The Perfect Date. Now, he’s not alone, as Shipka is getting her own original Netflix movie following the success of her series.

The Silence trailer shows a world that seems very familiar, as a family is shown trying to survive without making any sounds. The world looks to be ravaged and desolate, and some winged bat-like creatures occupy the skies, threatening the rest of humanity. Making sounds seems to be risky, as everyone tries to stay as silent as possible. The first trailer creates an atmosphere of ominous tension as a large cast has to survive among the creatures and deal with other human dangers as well.

The idea and premise behind The Silence seem incredibly familiar and very much similar to the premise behind the John Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place, which also saw a family trying to survive silently in a post-apocalyptic world, with unseen creatures wreaking havoc.

The Silence definitely does some things differently, as the creatures are fully shown, and the threat is clearly explained. In the official Netflix synopsis, per Collider, the company describes the show very clearly.

“When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seeks refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.”

The Silence is another of Netflix originals in the same vein as Bird Box, which was about creatures killing people through their sight. The film also stars Stanley Tucci (Hunger Games) and Miranda Otto (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) in prominent roles.

The Silence will premiere on Netflix on Apil 10. Kiernan Shipka can be seen in Part 2 of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, which premieres on April 5.