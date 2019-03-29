Leah Remini & Aly Raisman Heading ‘From Darkness To Light’ In New Documentary Series

Leah Remini, star of A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman have teamed up on the documentary series titled From Darkness To Light, where the Olympian will assist victims of sexual assault by helping them find their voice and begin to heal.

Raisman famously stood up to her abuser, Dr. Larry Nasser, after it was revealed that he sexually assaulted 332 victims during his years as a sports doctor. Produced by A+E Originals and Remini’s No Seriously Productions, From Darkness to Light continues Remini’s journey into activism and social justice. The series will air on Lifetime.

For several seasons, Remini and Mike Rinder have continued to shine a light on the abuses and deceit they allege takes place at the hands of those that lead the controversial religion Scientology in their series Scientology and the Aftermath. The two have delved deep into the dark underbelly of a religion they allege not only drains a family’s finances but also splits up parents and children and promotes “disconnection” from those who choose to leave their families.

Raisman will work with victims of sexual assault by having them tell their stories as a way to promote healing as well as finding ways to help them work through the trauma they endured, reported Deadline.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Raisman detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of Nassar, who allegedly gave girls massages by touching them with his bare hands, massaging their hips and pelvic area, and touching them on their vagina.

“The fact is I didn’t really know it was happening to me. What people don’t get is that he was a doctor. I would never have imagined that a doctor would abuse me or manipulate me so badly,” said Raisman to Time.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Michigan State was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints about Nassar, who was in their employ. The university agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar. ABC News reported that at Nassar’s trial, Raisman and 156 other victims all stood before their abuser and the judge and recounted their horrors. Gymnast Simone Biles revealed she, too, was abused by Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in a Michigan State Prison by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. The New York Times reported that Aquilina noted that Nassar would likely die in prison.

“I just signed your death warrant,” she said to Nassar upon reading his sentence.

From Darkness to Light will debut on Lifetime sometime in 2020.