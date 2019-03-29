Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Moments After She Slams The ‘Far-Right Propaganda Machine’

Chants of “AOC sucks! AOC sucks!” reverberated at President Trump's Michigan rally.

Moments after New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the “far-right propaganda machine” for maligning her, chants of “AOC sucks! AOC sucks!” reverberated at President Donald Trump’s Grand Rapids rally in Michigan, according to Newsweek.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez, who has seen herself become the target of intense vitriol from both Republican lawmakers and the conservative media, tweeted that there seemed to be machinery in place to attack her and like-minded Democratic colleagues.

“It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-right propaganda machine with a whole cable news channel, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by the Mercers et al dedicated to maligning me & stoking nat’l division,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Not too soon after, addressing his father’s rally, Donald Jr. mocked America’s youngest congresswoman by saying that she didn’t understand how the American political system worked. He was referring to a recent video where Ocasio-Cortez incorrectly called the Senate, House and presidency as the three chambers of the government.

Bashing the Green New Deal, proposed by the New York congresswoman and Senator Ed Markey, Trump Jr. said it was unbelievable that even senior Democrats seemed to be taking advice from a freshman representative.

“Think about the fact that every mainstream, leading Democratic contender is taking the advice of a freshman congresswoman who three weeks ago didn’t know the three branches of government…that’s pretty scary,” Trump Jr. said.

As he said this, the assembled crowd erupted into chants of “AOC sucks! AOC sucks!” as reported by The Hill.

Ahead of Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Don Jr. told the crowd that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "three weeks ago didn't know the three branches of government" pic.twitter.com/ZyFNmfIDr3 — Erika Ryan (@erikapryan) March 28, 2019

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal have been mocked by Republicans, but Trump Jr.’s effort at the Michigan rally — and the subsequent chanting — is evidence that she is going to be one of the people conservatives will go after the hardest. Her policy has been routinely criticized on right-wing media, but the New York congresswoman retorted after Trump Jr. made fun of her. Pointing out that Republicans seemed to be obsessed with her, she tweeted that it would be better if they focused that energy on debating key policy decisions.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-time, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare,” she tweeted.

It appears likely that she will continue to be targeted in the days and weeks to come, but whether or not Republicans will be able to exploit her unpopularity among Trump’s core base is something we will have to wait to find out.