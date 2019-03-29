Rihanna Pushes Up See-Through Lingerie, Flaunts Cleavage In Sizzling Instagram Snap

Fans have been waiting. Rihanna’s recent Instagram posts have mostly been showing off the singer and Fenty Beauty founder’s bronzed legs or face.

On March 29, Rihanna updated her 69.1 million Instagram followers with a double dose of lingerie snaps. In both, the “Work” singer is wearing barely-there lingerie, and it isn’t exactly opaque. RiRi’s sheer, yellow bra, and panties barely cover her modesty, but something about the vibe is toying with boundaries. The first picture shows Rihanna appearing to push her bra upwards as she rests her other hand on her thigh. Shot from behind, the second snap throws fans the singer’s pert behind, alongside a sultry pout.

Within just 20 minutes, the pouting picture had accumulated over 460,000 likes. Racking up the love slightly slower, Rihanna’s first, full-frontal snap sat at over 400,000 likes within a similar timeframe.

With a caption pointing towards Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collaboration, there is indeed a “savage” feel to the photoshoot. Despite the appealing imagery though, many fans are slamming the singer for taking so long to release her much-anticipated 2019 album.

“I’m thinking to slap Rihanna for not releasing any music and then she would release something,” said one user.

In December 2018, Billboard confirmed Rihanna’s plans to release new music. Unlike Ariana Grande’s back-to-back style, this songstress seems to prefer taking her time.

As a power musician, fashion icon, beauty mogul, and sex symbol, there doesn’t seem to be an arena that Rihanna doesn’t dominate. On Friday, though, it seems male attention is the agenda, and it seems to be working.

With a piercing stare, a provocative edge, and plenty of cleavage, Rihanna’s latest post shows a woman who isn’t afraid to flaunt her body. April 1 may be the “drop” date for Savage X Fenty, but few of the comments seem interesting in the merch. It’s all about the music.

“ya but where’s the album”

Despite seeming to infuriate a proportion of followers, the branding effect here is nothing short of perfect. Celebrities of Rihanna’s caliber are in themselves a brand. We see it with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Katy Perry. All have a penchant for sultry Instagram pictures (and all are earning a pretty penny as a result).

The lingerie post comes nine days after Rihanna shared a goddess-like snap promoting Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics brand is flying off shelves thanks to its diversity inclusion, 40-plus shades, and the fact that one of the world’s most beautiful women is behind it.

With yellow nails to match the lingerie, Rihanna’s March 29 post might appeal to women channeling all things glam, but this level of raciness makes a beeline for the men.