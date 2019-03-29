Shannon Beador’s Divorce Trial Is Being Filmed For ‘RHOC’ Season 14, Per ‘Radar Online’

Fans will soon see the drama play out on Bravo TV.

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, are set to appear in court next month to hash out the final details of their divorce.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her former partner are ready to put an official end to their marriage and as they prepare to finalize their divorce, cameras are waiting in the wings to capture all the drama.

“It is convenient because RHOC production doesn’t wrap on filming until after the trial is over,” a source told Radar Online on March 28. “So this will obviously be used for the end of the season, and maybe even the finale, depending on what happens!”

Although some have suspected Shannon played up her divorce drama for the cameras during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, the insider said she didn’t use her conflict with David to stay on TV.

Shannon and David called it quits on their marriage after 17 years and three children. They are now attempting to come to an agreement for the custody of their kids, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Radar Online revealed Shannon and her soon-to-be ex-husband attended a hearing at an Orange County, California, court in early February, where they hoped to reach an agreement with one another in regard to their divorce settlement. Unfortunately, things between them took a turn for the worse as David claimed he made multiple efforts to settle their case.

As David explained at the time, he approached Shannon’s attorney “more than 20 times” about coming to an agreement and believed it was Shannon who was “dragging this out.” He then said that his spousal support payments should be lowered because Shannon made “about $900,000 in the past year.”

“It is destroying our children. It’s unbelievably sad that this is about money. Mrs. Beador, God bless her, she’s doing amazingly well. I’m so proud of her. She’s doing fantastic. She’s making a ton of money. It’s unbelievable but it’s my opinion that because she is getting $22,500 a month there is no reason to settle the case. There’s just never a reason,” David told the court.

According to Radar Online, Shannon has been dating a man named Rick Stanley since the end of last year but has not yet made their romance official on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to air this summer on Bravo TV but a premiere date has not yet been set.