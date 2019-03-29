‘Avengers: Endgame’ China Poster Confirms Undoubtedly That Valkyrie Survived

The latest poster for Avengers: Endgame has been released for the China market, and features a totally different style than ones that we’ve gotten before. The poster also confirms the survival of a character whose fate thus far has been ambiguous, and only confirmed off-screen. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is featured prominently in the new poster, as per Screen Rant, confirming without a doubt that she survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Tessa Thompson starred in Thor: Ragnarok, as Valkyrie, the lone survivor of a group of Asgardian warrior women. Valkyrie was introduced as an alcoholic bounty hunter, who brought in Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to the Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum). The character was shown as being damaged and traumatized after her entire sisterhood was wiped out by Hela (Cate Blanchett). However, the events of that film and her interaction with Thor reinvigorate the character, who finds purpose and joins Thor in trying to save Asgard.

Valkyrie became one of the very few unapologetically amazing female supporting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), that even pushed for an all-female MCU team-up movie, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Given that Avengers: Infinity War didn’t feature an appearance by Thompson at all, fans were left wondering about the fate of the character, as Newsweek inquired.

Tessa Thompson attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The events of Avengers: Infinity War opened with Thanos laying siege to The Statesman, the ship that Valkyrie and others were on at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, which is where Infinity War begins. While certain characters on the ship were shown to be killed by Thanos, such as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba), Valkyrie was not even shown. By the end of the movie, half the world’s population were snapped out of existence.

No official visual or in-movie confirmation has been made about Valkyrie’s survival, except for one of the directors offering an ad-hoc explanation about her fate, when asked by a fan during a Q&A session, as reported by Digital Spy. However, when Marvel Studios recently released 32 brand new character posters for Avengers: Endgame, as The Inquisitr featured, Valkyrie was given her own poster, in color, showing that the character not only survived the events of the opening scene, but also the snap itself.

Now, the most recent Avengers: Endgame poster for China, actually features the character in full, in an action pose, confirming that she will definitely be returning for Endgame. The poster also features the other fallen MCU characters who were ‘dusted’ by the end of Infinity War, looming in shadow.

Avengers: Endgame will be in theatres on April 26.