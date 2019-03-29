‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Bra On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders has proved time and time again that she’s not afraid to show a bit of skin in her social media snaps and did just that in the most recent upload to her widely-followed Instagram account.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hopped on the platform late on Thursday night to share a risque new snap for her followers that was sure to get pulses racing.

In the steamy shot that appeared to be just before a photo shoot, she was captured sitting in a chair as somebody out of the frame applied lotion to her hands. The 27-year-old left very little to the imagination in the snap, showing off plenty of skin in nothing but a nude strapless bra that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to any one of her 3.3 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a glimpse at her most recent upload. Despite covering her lower half with a white towel, Jasmine’s toned, slender figure was still quite apparent, as was her trim waist.

The model’s blonde locks that earned her the nickname “Golden Barbie” were styled down in loose waves for the sexy snap, with a few strands cascading over her shoulder in a glamorous fashion. Jasmine opted to forego accessories in the photo, though she did sport a minimal makeup look that consisted of a light, glossy lip and thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated rookie went wild for the skin-baring shot which has racked up more than 21,000 likes since being uploaded to Instagram just 11 hours ago. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping appearance.

“Aww you look so amazing,” one user wrote, while another said she was “incredibly pretty.”

“You are simply beautiful,” commented a third.

The snap may have been from the set of a new Victoria’s Secret campaign Jasmine was shooting, as she took to her Instagram account earlier this week to reveal to her fans that she had partnered with the popular lingerie brand. In another risque snap shared on Wednesday, March 27, the stunner flaunted her slender figure in a black lace bra and matching panties from the line as she explained to her followers that she had “a great day on set” with Victoria’s Secret.

Fans and friends of the Instagram sensation were certainly excited for her latest career move, including fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, who wrote that she was “proud” of Jasmine for her newest project.