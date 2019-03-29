‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, March 28: Sally Wants To Return To Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, March 29, states that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) finally apologized to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) insistence. Apparently, she did not mean to disrespect Sally. She was just excited to see Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Quinn took Flo out for coffee to catch up on old times.

In Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) office, Eric (John McCook) opined that Sally belonged at Forrester Creations. However, he also knew that Sally’s personal life would influence her decision. Ridge acknowledged that Wyatt had done a lot for Sally but still believed that she would make the best decision for herself. He pointed out that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had no experience in the fashion design industry. However, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) noted that he did run one of the world’s leading fashion magazines. Ridge still believed that Sally’s best career move would be to stay with them at Forrester’s, per She Knows Soaps.

At Spencer Publications, Sally noted that Wyatt’s mother definitely had her favorite. Although Wyatt tried to reassure his girlfriend, Sally mused about Quinn’s obvious affection for Flo. She then told Wyatt that she wanted to back out of her deal with Bill. Wyatt was stunned as she explained that Ridge had made her a better offer. She even showed him the video of the celebrity who wanted to wear her athletic wear in a new music video.

Sally stuns Wyatt when she reveals that she is reconsidering her decision to work at Spencer.

Wyatt was flabbergasted. He told the redhead that he thought that they had plans to rebuild Spectra. He wanted to know if she was risking their future together. He pointed out that Ridge hates his father, and Sally reminded him that she was also not Bill’s biggest fan. She thanked him for everything that he did for her but did not know if it was wise to refuse Ridge’s offer.

Wyatt was sad because he wanted them to work together, but he could not make her decisions for her. At the same time, he knew why Ridge wanted Sally to remain at Forrester Creations. The couple kissed passionately.

Think there could be trouble in paradise for #Wally?

Quinn took Flo to Il Giardino. They talked about Flo’s mother. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was still in the marketing field. Quinn explained to Flo that she never wanted Wyatt to know that his father was Bill Spencer. Flo joked about Wyatt’s father’s billionaire status. Flo told Quinn that she still did not know who her own father was.

