Guzman Discuss The Story Behind Janet Jackson’s Iconic ‘Rhythm Nation’ Photoshoot

Photography duo Guzman is behind Janet Jackson’s iconic photo shoot for her Rhythm Nation 1814 era, and they have recently spoken about the experience.

The album is nearly 20-years-old, as it was first released on September 19, 1989. Since its release, it has become one of the most influential albums in music.

In an interview with Dazed Digital, Constance Hansen and Russell Peacock told fans about the experience of photographing Jackson.

“We started doing 8×10 Polaroids around 1987. We were working with Geoffrey Beene and Barney’s. Janet liked that look,” Hansen explained.

“Janet knew exactly what she wanted. This was a big political statement on her part. After hair and makeup, she came in like a soldier,” Peacock continued.

“It was a very simple set. We just had a chair and it was very solemn, very stern. There is no laughing on the set.”

“When I heard the album, it was mind-blowing. It was a big deal. The military look, it was so different. It was a statement by a woman,” Hansen expressed.

Janet Jackson, whose career spans over four decades, is still going strong. Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has over 59 million views on her YouTube page, having reached that number in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Tonight, Janet will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29. The ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janet shared the news via social media, and her fans were so excited that they started a movement called “#JanetJacksonRocks” to express their love for her. Janelle Monae is set to induct the star, per The Inquisitr.

Jackson was recently announced as a performer for the famous Glastonbury Festival this June. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, and will be her first U.K. performance in eight years.

Her performance at Glastonbury will be in close proximity to her Las Vegas residency, which she just announced. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and the show will showcase her life in the public eye. The subject matter will engage with her issues with self-esteem while growing up alongside super-famous siblings, many of whom reached superstar status — just like herself.

Her Instagram and Twitter accounts both have over 3.5 million followers, and both continue to grow. She frequently shares vintage nostalgic photos, as well as fierce snaps of herself on stage.