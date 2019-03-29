Wisconsin Airport Apologizes For Porn On Monitors

La Crosse, Wisconsin, in the last six months, has also seen a college lecture from a porn star and arrest of a fire chief for child porn.

A regional airport in Wisconsin has apologized for what appears to have been pornographic content broadcast over the video monitors in its terminal.

According to the Facebook page of the La Crosse Regional Airport, Charter Communications appears to be to blame for the incident. While the message does not say what exactly the content was, The La Crosse Tribune reported that the content in question was “pornographic in nature.”

“The La Crosse Regional Airport would like extend our sincerest apologies for the inappropriate content displayed on the television monitors within the terminal building this morning,” the airport’s page said in a message posted Thursday. “The Administration staff has located the issue and all systems have been shut down until further notice.”

The message went on to note that the issue “originated with” Charter Communications, although it doesn’t elaborate on what exactly happened or what the cable company had to do with it. The company told MPR News that it is investigating the incident.

“Our engineers responded immediately, and we are investigating this incident,” Charter told WKBT.

La Crosse airport officials apologize for showing inappropriate content — but they won't say what it was >> https://t.co/9XVyCQd8fs pic.twitter.com/EXXvhNJPEd — La Crosse Tribune (@LaCrosseTribune) March 28, 2019

Ironically, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a university in the same city, was part of a minor controversy last November when it paid a porn star $5,000 to deliver a campus lecture. According to KSTP, Nina Hartley, who is known for her work in the adult cinema of the 1970s and also appeared in the 1997 film Boogie Nights, delivered a lecture to students on “adult entertainment and taking ownership of their sexuality.” Hartley was paid $5,000 out of student activity fee money for the November 1 lecture.

The president of the University of Wisconsin’s system went on to reprimand Joe Gow, the chancellor of UW-La Crosse, for the lecture. Gow apologized for the controversy and agreed to reimburse the university for the cost of Hartley’s speaking fee, the Associated Press reported as reprinted by Pioneer Press. The UW system, with an eye toward scrutiny of university funding by politicians in the state, also threatened to audit Gow’s discretionary spending. Gow told the AP that he had found Hartley’s name through a search of campus speakers, and that “she seemed like a person who had a life experience dramatically different than the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, just last week, a division chief in La Crosse’s Fire Department was arrested for possession of child pornography. According to News 8000, the man was released on a $5,000 signature bond, although he faces up to 25 years in prison for a single count.