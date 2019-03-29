Lori Loughlin Spotted In First Photos Since College Admissions Scandal, Arrest

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were spotted on Friday in public for the first time since their arrest for involvement in a widespread college admissions scandal two weeks ago. The pair stepped out in Orange County, California as fallout from the bribery scheme involving several ivy league schools and 50 individuals continues to worsen. Meanwhile, the actress’ and fashion designer’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, are facing countless rumors regarding their enrollment at University of Southern California.

The photos dated March 29 show Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly visiting friends and family in the area, according to Hollywood Life. Loughlin dressed casually in a gray buttoned cardigan with light blue jeans, blue sneakers, a pair of dark sunglasses, and her hair in a messy bun. Her husband, on the other hand, opted for a white dress shirt with rolled sleeves paired with dark jeans and black shoes.

The famous couple looked tense and worried as they chatted outside a building on the sunny day. In one photo, Loughlin, 54, could be seen sitting on a wall, biting her nails and looking at the ground as Giannulli spoke. Another shot showed Giannulli, 55, looking distressed as he sat across from his wife to continue their conversation.

The grim photos come just two weeks after the scandal initially came to light. Loughlin and her husband were among 50 people, including wealthy parents, college coaches, and college administrators, to join a scheme led by William Rick Singer, CEO of a college admissions prep company, according to CNN.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters listed as members of University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact that neither daughter ever participated in crew. The former Full House star was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She turned herself in on March 13, but was released on a $1 million bond later that day.

The couple’s outing on Friday was reportedly the first since their release. Sources explained that Loughlin and Giannulli were keeping a low profile and staying in their home as the scheme unraveled, Daily Mail reported.

It was recently revealed that Loughlin is most concerned for what will happen to Olivia Jade and Isabella.

“Lori is mortified and gets the seriousness of [the scandal],” a source told Us Weekly. “But her concern was for her daughters and [is] now, more so than ever. She is really less worried for [herself] and her husband, [Mossimo Giannulli], and [is] really worried for her daughters’ future.”