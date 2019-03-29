Brandi Glanville Slams Wendy Williams Amid Alcohol Issues, ‘I Knew There Was A Problem A Long Time Ago’

Brandi's calling out Wendy in a very candid chat on her podcast.

Brandi Glanville had some choice words for Wendy Williams after she revealed on her daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show last week that she had been battling alcohol addiction and had been living in a sober house after taking a leave of absence from the show. Per a report from InTouch Weekly, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called out the TV personality and slammed Wendy, as she appeared to suggest that her alcohol issues may have been going on for some time.

“I knew there was a problem a long time ago,” she said on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast this week, claiming that she did an event in Las Vegas with her and felt that “she was not okay” and was “very sloppy,” while also adding that she believes her issues are “not something recent.”

Glanville then alleged that Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter — who The Inquisitr reported has been accused of cheating on her and welcoming a child with another woman, despite both denying the cheating allegations — supposedly “kept apologizing for her because she was a mess.” Brandi added that Wendy “was not nice” to her during the Sin City event.

“She was mean and, like, falling over, wig-shifting mess,” Brandi then continued, before accusing the daytime talk show host of not “owning up to her s**t” by suggesting that she only came clean about now living in a sober house because The Daily Mail had broken the story mere hours before her confession.

“It’s been too long of not being a secret. Like, people knew, and she was like, ‘It’s Graves’ disease, it’s this,’ and yes, I’m sure she has that, and that’s horrible, but this is not something fresh,” Glanville continued on her podcast, which is set for release on March 29.

On the topic of Wendy and Kevin’s marriage, she claimed that the couple’s union after marrying back in 1997 had supposedly “been over for a long-a** time.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for AHA

The RHOBH star then claimed that she was once asked by Wendy — who has been open on her talk show about her past drug abuse — to appear on her talk show, but allegedly turned down the offer, though Brandi wasn’t quite done there when it came to discussing the star’s recent highly-publicized troubles.

Also in her very candid podcast chat, the reality star accused Williams of now trying to change the conversation to get people to talk about her marriage rather than speculating about her issues with sobriety.

“She’s changing the conversation away from her sobriety to her marriage” Glanville claimed, adding that she believes it’s because the TV personality no longer wants to have to talk about her sobriety.

“She can dish it out. If you’re gonna talk s**t about Beyoncé,” she then continued, “You gotta be able to take it.”

But despite the pretty harsh words she dished out on her podcast, Brandi did sign off with some kinder words for Wendy.

Closing out the chat, Glanville admitted that she hoped the talk show host got better soon amid her issues and that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel” for her as she continues to battle her demons in the public eye.