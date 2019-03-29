‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Nick Gets Romantic With A Recent Blast From His Past

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless show that a newly single Nick is ready a mingle, so when a blast from his recent past shows back up, he has a steamy hookup with her.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) admitted that he’s finished with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) even though she did attempt to help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon and Nick also recently reaffirmed that things are too far gone at this point for any type of reconciliation. Nick told Sharon that Rey seems to care for her, and he seemed glad. Plus, The Inquisitr recently reported that Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will soon share a night of passion after their first official date.

Several months back, Phyllis set her then-boyfriend Nick up with businesswoman Rebekah Barlow (Jennifer Tyler). For a minute it seemed like Nick wouldn’t be able to extract himself from Rebekah’s clutches before things went way too far. It almost even looked like Phyllis was okay with it until she burst in and admitted that Nick was her boyfriend.

Well, now Nick isn’t Phyllis’s boyfriend, and Rebekah shows back up in Genoa City next week, according to Soap Opera Digest’s sneak peek at first look photos. The image shows a shirtless Nick with Rebekah’s hand on his chest.

While this little hookup might not lead to true love for the Dark Horse owner, it may show Nick that there is life after his recent failed relationship with Phyllis and his failed wedding last fall with Sharon. For a while now, Nick has struggled in the romance department, and it typically always comes down to Sharon and Phyllis, but things never end up working out for a happily ever after. It seems deep down that Nick would love to have a family in his big house that he bought for Sharon but ended up sharing with Phyllis briefly. Even his daughter Summer (Hunter King), who stayed there briefly, seems to be ready to move out of Nick’s house to live with her new husband Kyle (Michael Mealor).

If Nick doesn’t find a stable partner soon, it seems that his brother Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) return could lead to some potential custody issues with Christian. Nick will be hard pressed to argue he should keep the son he’s raised as his own for so long now if he has a revolving door of women running through his house.