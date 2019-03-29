Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Dangerously Short Dress On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is known for her unique, skin-baring ensembles, and her latest look definitely turned some heads. The reality television star flaunted her famous curves in a steamy new photo shared to her widely followed Instagram account that was sure to get pulses racing.

The latest addition to Kim’s feed shared on Friday, March 29 was from yet another one of her fittings, and captured the beauty mogul surrounded by rolling racks of clothing and handbags as she struck a pose for the camera. The 38-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a dangerously short sheer dress that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure and left little to the imagination.

The shimmering pink barely number hit Kim’s upper thighs and clung to her signature curves, perfectly highlighting her famous backside and trim waist, as well as her long, well toned legs. Meanwhile, the plunging cowl neckline of the ensemble provided another risque element to the piece, flashing an ample amount of cleavage to any one of the stunner’s 132 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a peak at her most recent upload.

Kim opted to forego jewelry for the revealing snap, as well as shoes, though there is no doubt that her team would eventually find the right accessories to perfectly compliment her skimpy dress. As for her dark brown tresses, Kim styled them down in a somewhat messy fashion, tossing her long locks behind her shoulders so not to cover up any part of her beautiful outfit. To complete the look, the star rocked a full face of makeup featuring a smokey eye and neutral blush that made her features pop underneath the fuzzy filter added to the steamy snap.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were far from shy about showing their love for the jaw-dropping snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 350,000 likes after a mere 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Kim’s racy look.

“Queen,” one fan wrote, while another said the Armenian beauty was “perfection.”

Others questioned how long it would take “fast fashion” brands to knock off the look — something Kim has been publicly critical of in the past.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she wrote on Twitter last month to begin a lengthy rant about the issue. “I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.”