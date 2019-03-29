Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Nabbed By ICE

John Ford, the man who allegedly stalked Kendall Jenner at her home in California, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to TMZ. Ford, who was released from jail earlier this month after serving time for criminal trespassing on Jenner’s property, was nabbed by agents in New Mexico for an expired visa, potentially averting further trauma for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ford was released early from prison on March 7 after serving just half of his sentence. Originally, he was ordered to spend 180 days in county jail but was ultimately released after 90 days.

Police had been tracking the Canadian native since he was released a few weeks ago. He is now in El Paso, Texas, where he waits his turn for an ICE deportation hearing.

A spokesperson told TMZ that the arrest could have headed off further criminal activity in the U.S. by Ford.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” they said.

The Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement thanking ICE and the Los Angeles police for their hard work in locating and detaining Ford.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

Ford originally came to the U.S. in 2018, crossing from Canada into Montana with a non-immigrant B-2 visa. That visa gives holders six months in the country, but Ford stayed beyond that.

While in the U.S., the 38-year-old trespassed on Jenner’s property on numerous different occasions. One time, he was hanging out on her porch even after being ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet away from her neighborhood.

In order to gain access to her home, Ford climbed the hillside behind her property. He was put into a psychiatric hold and was later released as mentally competent. A judge later issued Jenner a permanent restraining order against Ford, and he was told to maintain a distance of 100 yards from the model at all time. He was also prohibited from contacting her in any way, including online.