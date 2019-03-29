Josie Canseco Dons Tiny Bikini, Flaunts Her Figure In Throwback Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco knows how to flaunt her figure, and she did just that in her latest throwback Instagram post. The young model donned a tiny bikini and noted that it is almost time for Coachella.

Canseco’s Instagram post showed the 22-year-old model wearing a dark green bikini as she posed in front of a mirror at a spot in Palm Beach, California. Josie seemingly first posted this photo just about a year ago, and it seems it may have been from her adventures at the 2018 Coachella experience.

The background in this shot was quite simple, as Josie stood leaning against the corner of a white wall and had the door open at what appeared to be a villa or resort to let in some sunlight. Josie was wearing several bracelets that appear to be from last year’s Coachella event, and she also wore a gold necklace and gold bracelet or watch.

Josie’s blonde hair is cascading down over one shoulder in the shot, and she has one leg bent with her toes pointed slightly to provide the perfect angles for her selfie. Based on the tag she added to the same shot previously, it looks like Canseco is wearing a Pac Sun bikini, and it perfectly hugs her petite curves.

The deep green bikini bottoms tie on the sides, and the top has tie detailing as well as a scoop neck that shows off just a hint of cleavage. The bikini shows off Canseco’s athletic legs as well as her amazing abs, and Josie radiates confidence with this look.

Canseco has nearly 440,000 followers on Instagram and more than 35,000 of them showed their love for this look in the first 13 hours it was posted. The post also received quite a few comments with many noting that Josie looked absolutely gorgeous.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Josie is the daughter of iconic baseball player Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco, a former Playboy model. The young model’s career is taking off right now, and she recently shared that she will be moving from Los Angeles to New York City soon. She participated in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show last year, her first, and fans can tell she’s got plenty of great gigs coming up in her future.

Based on other recent Instagram posts of Canseco’s, she’s been working almost constantly and has scored some amazing projects. She filmed with wild animals in Montana recently and is donning the cover of Elle Serbia this month.

Josie’s parents have been in the headlines a bit lately, with her father Jose claiming that Alex Rodriguez was intimately involved with Canseco’s ex Jessica while in a relationship with current fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Jessica disputed her ex-husband’s claims, and it looks like Josie is doing her best to ignore all of the rumors entirely.

It appears that Josie Canseco’s modeling career is on fire right now, and it’s easy to see why in this bikini throwback Instagram post. Fans love the work she’s been doing and can’t wait to see what she shares next.