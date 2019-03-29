‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Chase Carter Strikes Sultry Pose In Barely-There Bikini For New Instagram Photo

Chase Carter is sending temperature soaring with her latest Instagram post. On late Thursday, the Bahamian beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy two-piece bikini as she strikes a sultry pose that puts her flawless figure on full display.

The photo shows the 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is lying on her back while donning a regal purple bikini consisting of a curtain top that ties behind the model’s tie, showing off quite a lot of cleavage. She teamed it with a matching bikini bottom that she is wearing very high on her frame, which helps accentuate her wide hips and strong thighs. As the tag in her post suggests, the bikini she is rocking is courtesy of Frankies.

The Maxim model is lifting up her hips as she touches the sides of her bikini bottom, in a pose that puts her lower body at the center of the shot. Carter is wearing her blonde hair loose and slicked back as its gold strands stretch up behind her on the white couch on which she is lying. She is wearing a golden brown eyeshadow that intensifies the depth of her gaze, while a copper hued lipstick accentuates the plumpness of her lips.

She is shooting an intense look at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Carter shared with her 437,000 Instagram fans, garnered more than 15,300 likes and over 130 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Caribbean beauty took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo, praising her beauty and body along the way.

“I looked at this and my jaw dropped you’re stunning,” one user wrote.

“Girl I still have to be at work today… and then this pops up in my feed… I can’t think now,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, Carter was one of the models to take part in the edition’s 2018 rookie class. The model told the magazine in an interview that she began modeling after being scouted at an airport.

“I was really into sports and played sports because it was my thing. When I started modeling, I appreciated the experience. I love meeting new people. I love going to new places. I liked being the center of attention. It was a stepping-stone,” she said.