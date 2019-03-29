Kelly Ripa Rocks A White String Bikini At 48 In New Photos After Backlash

Kelly's showing off her bikini body after backlash.

Kelly Ripa is proudly showing off her bikini body at 48-years-old after getting backlash for rocking a two-piece last year. The stunning former soap opera star and Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared new snaps to Instagram on March 28 that showed her rocking a string bikini top with a pair of large red headphones on her head.

Ripa was listening to some music during what appeared to be a fun trip to the beach in the photos as she posed with the bright blue ocean in the background. The star smiled from ear to ear in the three photos she opted to share with her 2.3 million followers on the social media site this week.

The mom of three shot a coy smile to the camera in one photo and could be seen looking off into the distance in the other two as she kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of black aviator shades.

In the caption, she gave her fans more details on her custom headphones but also joked about the fact that she was proudly posing in her bikini at 48-years-old.

Kelly jokingly told her millions of followers that the upload contained “graphic images” that showed a woman over the age of 40 in her swimwear.

But while Kelly was playfully joking around with her comment about sporting swimwear over the age of 40, she also appeared to be referencing the previous backlash she was hit with after snaps of her in bikini hit the web last year.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Ripa was largely slammed by vicious internet trolls in March 2018 after her husband Mark Consuelos posted a photo of her looking happy and healthy in a bikini during a fun vacation to his Instagram page.

The comments section was then flooded with negative messages, with many claiming that Kelly was too old to rock a two-piece.

Consuelos then issued a lengthy clap back to the trolls who criticized his wife.

“I posted this pic of the women I most admire as a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show,” he wrote in part. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

“If that offends you in some way, if it triggers [you], or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it,” the Riverdale actor then continued in defence of Ripa. “To all the males that had something negative to say.. I suggest you bring it up with me if I’m ever lucky enough to run into you.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lincoln Center

He then signed off his message in support of his wife of more than 20 years by adding, “I love you @kellyripa…keep killing it.”

Per E! News, the couple then addressed the backlash during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he admitted that he thought all the negativity surrounding his upload was “bizarre.”

But it’s certainly not just Mark who likes to show off Kelly online.

The talk show host shared a video of her husband flaunting his insane six-pack abs in a video posted to her Instagram account which didn’t exactly get the approval of their 17-year-old daughter Lola, as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week.