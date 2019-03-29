Kimora Lee Simmons Mocks Lori Loughlin Following Daughter Aoki’s Harvard Acceptance

Kimora Lee Simmons saw the perfect opportunity to joke about the recent college admissions scandal when her daughter was accepted to Harvard this week. The fashion model and designer took to social media on Thursday evening to share that 16-year-old Aoki Simmons has been accepted to the ivy league school “all on her own.” In an even more obvious dig at Lori Loughlin, who was among 50 individuals involved in bribery schemes with several colleges, Kimora also noted that her daughter can’t row.

The mix of congratulations and shade came in a series of videos on Kimora’s Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. The mother-of-four posted clips of the celebration in her home and flipped the camera to selfie mode to share her own thoughts.

“I’m still crying and beaming,” Kimora said. “I’m so excited that Aoki got into Harvard!”

She continued on to say how proud she is of Aoki before cracking a joke about the admissions scandal.

“She really did it on her own merit, and we’re really so proud,” Kimora added. “Because Aoki can’t row, or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I’m so proud.”

Earlier this month, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for their purported involvement in a widespread college admissions bribery scandal.

In particular, the actress and fashion designer allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to officials at University of Southern California for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to be falsely accepted to the school as members of the crew team. Neither of their daughters ever participated in crew, but Loughlin had Olivia Jade and Isabella pose for photos on rowing machines.

In another sweet video, which Kimora shared on her Instagram feed, Aoki read her acceptance letter out loud with a beaming smile as Kimora shouted off-camera, TMZ reported.

“We are sooo super proud of YOU!!… It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!” Kimora captioned the video, adding that she can’t wait to see what Aoki does in the future.

Aoki’s father, Russell Simmons, echoed the joke in a video on his own Instagram account.

“So blessed @aokileesimmons made it into HARVARD and Kimora Myself or [her stepfather Tim Leissner] didn’t have to pull any strings or pay anyone to get her in

she made it on her own academic merit,” Russell captioned the post.

Aoki is moving up very quickly in the academic world at only 16-years-old. Last year, she graduated from the University of Hartford with a business degree, according to Page Six. She will join Harvard’s class of 2023.