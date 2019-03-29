Khloe Kardashian Calls Daughter True Thompson Her ‘Everything’ In New Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may have gone up in flames but one thing has become pretty clear, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star loves being a mom to their daughter, True Thompson. Khloe regularly posts photos of True on her Instagram page. Her latest IG photo of the 11-month-old was posted on Friday and it just might be the most adorable one yet.

In the photo, True is wearing a pink frilly dress and shades that have her name on it. She’s got her hands clasped in a very modelesque way indicating that she’s inherited her family’s talent for posing. It’s easy to see why her mom says she’s that she means everything to her in the caption.

Khloe’s fans showed lots of appreciation for the photo in the comments section with many of them praising her cuteness. A couple of celebs chimed in as well.

“Oh my,” wrote Kim Zolciak Bierman who added three heart-eye emojis to her comment while Robin Thicke’s fiancee April Love Geary wrote, “She’s perfect.”

This post comes days after the release of the new trailer for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The clip mostly centers around Khloe and Tristan’s relationship scandals. As People Magazine notes, it’s hard to predict how much this season will focus on the cheating allegations that also involved Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend, Jordyn Woods. But shooting on this season ended right after all of that drama took place, so it’s seems likely that at least some of it will be included. Jordyn appears in the trailer, so it looks like producers are trying to hint that it is going to be a storyline.

Khloe also yells about her family being ruined during the trailer which sounds a lot like a tweet she posted after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview. As The Inquisitr reported, in that tweet she called Khloe called her a liar and said that she was the reason her family was destroyed. She later admitted that Tristan was actually the person who wrecked the relationship.

It also appears that the season will also show Khloe still dealing with the fallout from the first cheating scandal when photos were released of Tristan getting cozy with other women days before she gave birth to True.

“Tristan might love me, whatever that means” she says at one point, “but he has no respect for me whatsoever.”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Sunday, March 31.