‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Summer Drops A Bomb On Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 29, brings Ashley Abbott’s surprise return to Genoa City. Plus, Kyle and Summer fess up to Summer’s liver donation, Abby and Lola patch things up, and Jack confronts Kerry.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) realized something strange was happening at Jabot. Billy opened a letter to Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) intern Dominique Carroll, and he called Jack (Peter Bergman) to inform them Jabot has a severe problem. Later Billy showed Jack the proof that another company owned Jack of Hearts. Jack called Kerry, and they met for wine. When Jack confronted Kerry, she revealed that she’s Dominque Carroll. Kerry advised Jack that everything would be explained soon.

At Jabot, Phyllis learned that every recent patent request had been denied. Billy informed Phyllis that Dominque Carroll registered every recent patent for another company — under Phyllis’s nose. Phyllis suspected Billy sabotaged her, but he said he wouldn’t undermine his own company for revenge against Phyllis. People started arriving for an emergency board meeting, and Phyllis said it was an error. However, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) showed up and heard Billy tell Phyllis that Dominque Carroll had never entered Jabot’s lab. Kerry and Jack showed up, and Jack revealed that Kerry is Dominque and that she wasn’t working alone. Kerry told everybody they made it so easy for her to fool them. Then, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) strolled in, shocking everybody.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) wanted to go on a honeymoon, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) reminded her everybody already thought they’d been on one. Summer decided to come clean to her family. They went to see Nick (Joshua Morrow) and told him that Summer had been Lola’s (Sasha Calle) donor. Nick was floored. He talked to Kyle alone and warned him not to hurt Summer. Then, he offered to build Summer and Kyle a house on the land he bought to build a house for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Summer was over the moon, and Kyle didn’t know what to say.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) visited Lola, and they decided not to let their family members’ actions ruin their relationship. Abby told Lola she wanted her to work as the restaurant’s chef. Later, Abby went to Dark Horse and resigned so that she could focus on her restaurant. Nick said he would miss his sister working there.

Later, the newlyweds went to Crimson Lights, and Summer talked excitedly about their future. Then, Lola walked in.