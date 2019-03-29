John McEnroe Calls Ryan O’Neal A ‘Heinous Individual’ On ‘WWHL’

The tennis great blasts his former father-in-law over mistreating his family.

John McEnroe made his first appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and he made a big impression, spilling the tea on his notorious former father-in-law, Ryan O’Neal, and mother-in-law, Farrah Fawcett, as well as their family dynamic. The tennis great admittedly had a bit of tequila, which seemed to have loosened his tongue.

The Daily Mail says that the 60-year-old tennis star sipped cocktails with host Andy Cohen and comedian and author Amy Sedaris to play some games and answer questions from callers. One fan called in to ask McEnroe about the best and worst parts of having had Ryan O’Neal as a father-in-law during his marriage to the actor’s daughter, Tatum.

McEnroe, who has always been known as a straight shooter, suggested that there were no good parts.

“What was it, the worst and best? Because I don’t think there was a best. Unfortunately. He happens to be, at this particular time, a particularly heinous individual, unfortunately.”

The tennis star says that initially, Ryan O’Neal had “a lot of charm,” and marijuana helped to calm him down. But McEnroe, who seemed genuinely scarred by his time with O’Neal, continued, saying that the actor was not good to his family.

McEnroe called the actor “difficult,” suggesting that he involved a lot of handling, which was difficult on the family. The tennis legend has three children with his ex-wife, Tatum O’Neal — Kevin, Sean, and Emily.

“You could relax him a little bit after a day of not eating and going in the sauna for hours at a time with his ex — Farrah Fawcett. A little crazy or a lot crazy, it was difficult. But he didn’t treat his kids too well either. So that impacted me and my kids.”

Andy Cohen then wanted to know what it was like to have poster gal and Charlies Angels star Farrah Fawcett as his mother-in-law. McEnroe admitted that like many boys of his generation, he had a poster of Fawcett in a bathing suit on his wall when he was growing up.

McEnroe admitted that like O’Neal, Fawcett was also intense and that her partner had rubbed off on her a bit too much. The tennis great then realized he was getting a bit too relaxed, and took a break for a second.

“I’m sorry, the tequila is starting to kick in.”

Cohen then switched tracks and asked McEnroe if it’s true that he once dated Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan.

“I do recall it. I believe that did happen.”

McEnroe then played the game “Plead the Fifth,” where celebrities have to answer three questions, and can only refuse to answer one by pleading the Fifth Amendment (self-incrimination). The tennis great demurred when asked about a past relationship, but was willing to talk about his respect for Serena Williams. Meanwhile, he gave an answer when asked about the best endowed male tennis player, naming Ivan Lendl.