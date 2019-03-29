Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Love her or hate her, there’s simply no denying the fact that former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has got a killer body.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure both on Instagram and out in public. Yesterday, the star enjoyed a walk on the beach in a swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Photos posted by Life and Style show the reality TV star sporting a mismatched bikini that perfectly showcases her enviable figure.

On the top, the mother of one sports a low-plunging yellow bikini top with frill details around the edges and on the bottom, she can be seen rocking a pair of green leopard print bikini bottoms that show off her derriere. From the back, it may be easy to mistake Abraham’s curvy booty for Kim Kardashian. To complete her beachside look, Farrah wears her long locks up in a high ponytail and a choker necklace as well as a gold-chained necklace.

According to the publication, Farrah was on location at the beach to do a photo shoot for the clothing line, Pretty Little Thing. And judging by the images, it’s safe to say that Farrah had a fun time at the shoot as a smile was constantly on her face.

And since Farrah is always pushing the envelope on social media, it comes as no shock that she recently needed to defend herself over a recent snapshot that was posted to her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr shared, the 27-year-old denied copying Kourtney Kardashian’s now infamous Instagram photo that shows her nude in her bathroom.

Shortly after Kardashian’s photo went live, Abraham posted a similar photo of herself sitting naked in her own bathroom. In the image, Abraham holds a laptop in one hand and a cupcake in the other hand as she wears her hair in a towel. Aside from that, she is completely in the buff.

“LEGEND. GODDESS. GENIUS Monday’s mean multitask I can never finish getting ready & im woken up by calls & meetings never end…. so just do it,” she captioned the image.

In the comments section of her post, a lot of fans accused her of copying her fellow reality star but in true Farrah fashion, she clapped back at the haters in an interview.

“That’s so funny to me,” Abraham told E! News. “I say we should just stop comparing women. I super support all female mamas who are working and pushing their own, whatever she’s trying to push, but I’m just focused on my own life, my own work.”