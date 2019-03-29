‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Ava Worries About Ryan And Laura’s Conflicted Over A Future With Kevin

Friday’s episode of General Hospital brings more angst with the Ryan storyline. He may be missing and presumed dead, but his presence is still very much felt throughout Port Charles. Spoilers for the March 29 show indicate that several core characters will voice concerns over how to move on in the aftermath of all that happened.

Ava has been a mess since that confrontation on the bridge and she is struggling to figure out how to move forward. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Julian will spend some time with Ava during Friday’s show and he’ll try to convince her to get some professional help.

Of course, trying to get professional help is part of how Ava ended up in this mess, as she had been seeing “Kevin” for therapy. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava will resist Julian’s advice at this point, but it looks like she will share a significant tidbit with him.

Ava is receiving some mysterious phone calls and she will tell Julian that she thinks she is getting phone calls from beyond the grave. Fans have a hunch that Ryan is probably still alive and it wouldn’t be all that shocking to discover that he is the one making these calls to her. General Hospital spoilers hint that it might take a little while yet before the answer is revealed on this front though.

"I can't be here and I never should've come back." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/7ZuOfBbMYt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 29, 2019

Laura and Kevin are struggling to move forward in the aftermath of Ryan’s return as well. Laura was supportive of Kevin as they first reunited, but she was shaken when she learned that Kevin had hid Ryan in Ferncliff for months.

General Hospital spoilers via the sneak peek shared on Twitter indicate that during Friday’s show, Laura will tell Kevin that she doesn’t want a divorce. That will be welcome news to him, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to go back to their old relationship.

Laura isn't in a rush to stop her (fraudulent) divorce from being processed. Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/AY4mRDsuJ2 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 15, 2019

Spoilers note that Laura will be dumbfounded in some sense, and right now it’s not known if that’s related to this conversation with Kevin or something else. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Lulu will have a heartbreaking conversation with Dante during Friday’s show, and there is Sasha-related action coming up too.

Can Kevin and Laura work through their issues and reclaim the happiness they once had? Fans do love these two together and General Hospital spoilers suggest they will share better times in the days ahead. As for Ryan, no answers have evolved on that front yet, but viewers are anxious to see what the writers have planned.