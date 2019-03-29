Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: The Abbotts Turn On Phyllis

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis may end up being the big loser in Ashley’s shocking Jabot scheme.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) thought that Jabot chemist Kerry (Alice Hunter) was her friend, but it turns out that Kerry has schemed with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) under her nose. In fact, the whole fake Dominique Carroll intern situation happened on Phyllis’s watch and none of the things that Kerry created at the Abbotts’ cosmetics company actually belong to Jabot. Phyllis fell for Kerry hook, line, and sinker because she has so few friends, and she was desperate for a confidant. Plus, Phyllis had a few other personal matters happening during her tenure as CEO.

Jack Abbott actor Peter Bergman discussed the shocking storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

“The family is watching this whole thing blow up, and it quickly turns on Phyllis,” Bergman said. “The Kerry thing happened on Phyllis’s watch and look where they are now.”

The fact is, Phyllis is CEO, and she really dropped the ball allowing this type of sabotage to happen on her watch. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack already recently tried to push Phyllis out of the top position at their father’s company, in part, because of her cutting a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and testifying against Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Phyllis survived that, but it looks like she’ll be hard-pressed to escape the mess created by Kerry and Ashley.

Plus, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is also concerned because Jabot’s problems are also Fenmore’s problems. Phyllis needs an ally, but Lauren will also have to consider what is best for her own company in this situation.

“Lauren also has a lot to think about here, because Jabot is on the ropes. If this all goes through and Ashley pulls this off, the partnership with Lauren is in real trouble. This is bad news for Fenmore’s and its shareholders,” said Bergman.

Phyllis recently lost Nick (Joshua Morrow) and had to move out of his house. She’s really thrown herself into her work as a distraction from her personal issues. However, now she may lose that too, and Phyllis could find herself at rock bottom with no friends and very few family members by her side. She has Summer (Hunter King), but Summer isn’t a great ally especially considering how she worked to sabotage Phyllis’s relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) last year. A down-and-out Phyllis is dangerous for all of Genoa City.