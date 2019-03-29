‘The Hills’ Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Mom Bullies Who Look Down On Her For MTV Reality Show

The MTV star says she feels judged for her reality TV past.

Whitney Port’s new life has nothing to do with Les Deux or Ketchup, the Hollywood hotspots frequented by the young cast of MTV’s The Hills more than a decade ago. Instead, the reality TV veteran is dealing with real-life drama as part of the mommy set.

In a tearful new video posted to YouTube, Port, now 34, revealed that her days on the MTV reality show are coming back to haunt her as she tries to make friends with other young moms in Los Angeles. The star, who shares a one-year-old son with husband Tim Rosenman, told fans that she feels rejected by “passive-aggressive” mommies who feel she is not good enough to hang out with them, and she points to her time on The Hills as to why they may have shut her out.

“A lot of these LA girls don’t think it’s cool. I don’t know whether they’re embarrassed by me or think that I’m trashy or cheesy, but this is the vibe I’m getting.”

The MTV star detailed encounters where she can “physically feel” other women “inching away” from her and she said it has damaged her self-esteem.

“It’s especially hard when you’re a new mother and you really want to put yourself out there and you really want to make life-long relationships,” The Hills star said.

Port admitted that her feelings of not being good enough date back to her junior high days where she always felt she wasn’t worthy of being in “the cool group.”

“I think that’s it’s gotten magnified by the fact that for 10 years or so I’ve been on a reality TV show,” Port added.

Whitney Port was first introduced as Lauren Conrad’s fellow Teen Vogue intern on The Hills back in 2006. She later landed her own MTV spinoff, The City, which was set in New York. Surprisingly, despite her feeling about how her reality TV past has affected people’s perceptions of her today, Whitney Port will also appear on the upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings.

Port told Cosmopolitan she definitely feels “nervous” about the spinoff series, but said she’s excited to show her life as a working mom trying to raise her child while also taking care of herself. Whitney Port also expressed disappointment that former Hills superstars and fellow moms Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be participating in the new MTV series, which will instead feature newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee.

“I really wanted both [Lauren] and Kristin to come back because the show was pretty much based on the two of them,” Port said. “But people go in different directions, and we’re older now, so I understand not wanting to be on TV anymore.”

You can see Whitney Port talking about mom bullies in the video below. Warning: Video contains strong language.

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV later this year.