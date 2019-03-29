Fans Still Divided Over Amy Roloff’s New Boyfriend, Chris Marek, After She Posts A Family Photo With Him In It

Amy Roloff appears to be head over heels for boyfriend Chris Marek but not all of her fans feel as warm and fuzzy as she does about him.

It’s not uncommon for the mother of four to post photos with the new man in her life following her split from husband Matt Roloff. The couple seems to be spending a lot of time together as of late, including going away on a few romantic getaways together. Chris has also been present at a lot of family events ahead of the new season of Little People Big World.

Last night, Amy posted a photo of Chris and her family hanging out. In the snapshot, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff hold their daughter, Ember Jean, and sit next to their sister-in-law, Tori Roloff. Next to Tori is Amy, Chris, and Tori and Zach’s baby Jackson — sitting on Amy’s lap. Zach appears front and center in the image and everyone looks as happy as can be as they smile into the camera.

So far, the image has earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 47,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments. While some fans took to the post to gush over how much they love the Roloff family, countless others countless others said that they can’t wait for the show to come back on air. Then, some others fans commented on how much they love Chris and Amy together while others expressed their displeasure for him.

“A beautiful family photo and how lucky Chris is to be a part of it. So happy he came into your life at this time in your life and allowed you to be yourself. Your joy for life shows on your face every day now,” one fan wrote.

“I have a question, does Chris have his own home to go to or is he just going to ride Amy’s skirt tail? I have NEVER seen them having dinner or anything else at Chris’s house.”

“Matt and Amy have been divorced for some time now and Matt is apparently enjoying his new life with Caryn, so why can’t we just leave the snide comments about the past out of the present and enjoy the pictures Amy shares of her family with us? I mean, it sounds good to me,” another fan replied.

As fans know, Amy and Chris have been dating since late in 2016 and Chris has been a rather regular figure on the hit family’s hit show Little People Big World. In turn, Amy’s ex, Matt Roloff, has also moved on in his love life with Caryn Chandler, who also happens to work at Roloff Farms. While some fans are still having a hard time seeing Amy and Matt apart, others have moved on and embraced their significant others.

And fans are sure to be seeing a lot of Amy, Chris, Caryn, and Matt on the upcoming season of the hit show, which premieres on TLC April 2.