‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Slams NeNe Leakes As A ‘Bald Edges Lie’ Over Closet Drama

Porsha's calling out NeNe as a liar for new claims she made about the 'RHOA' closet drama.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is calling out co-star NeNe Leakes following the infamous moment NeNe forbid cameras from filming inside her closet after Porsha and Kandi Burruss tried to take a look around during Season 11 of the Bravo reality show. Per Hollywood Life, the latest drama to stem from the argument came after NeNe recently claimed that Porsha had done a voice-over after the incident to make it seem more dramatic.

Speaking on her YouTube series Life of NeNe!, the former Glee star alleged that Williams didn’t actually say she was scared at the time and headed into the voice-over booth to record the line later. She then claimed that the sound bite was dubbed over the footage that aired earlier this month.

“On the show when she said ‘I’m scared, get me out of here,’ she filmed that in the studio and did a voice-over and they put it in the show,” NeNe claimed in the video. “So they got her to say ‘I’m scared get me out of here,’ she said that in an interview in the studio and they actually inserted it in the show.”

However, Porsha – who The Inquisitr revealed this week recently shared the first photos of her baby girl with the world – denied the allegations and clapped back on social media.

After The Shade Room shared a clip via Instagram of Leakes making the claims this week, Williams took to the comments section of the post to deny that her words were added into the scene during post-production.

Leakes caused quite a stir during the Season 11 episode of the Bravo hit which aired earlier this month after she became visibly angry after Porsha and Kandi tried to snoop around her closet during a visit to her home.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA

“Hell no!” the reality star and actress snapped to Burruss after she asked to see inside the closet before claiming that it wasn’t “together.”

As reported by People, Leakes actually ripped a cameraman’s shirt after she tried to stop him filming her castmates trying to sneak a peek, violently pulling him back. There were then a number of screams heard on the show before someone shouted “she’s pregnant” in reference to Williams.

However, the former The New Normal star then defended her seemingly over-the-top reaction during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Cohen asked why she was being so defensive about the space.

“How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here,” she hit back on the Bravo talk show when asked about the drama. “You don’t have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that.”

She then claimed that Kandi and Porsha were actually “disrespecting” her home and said that they were never even invited to head upstairs.

The latest drama between the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Porsha is set to get her own spinoff from the popular franchise that will showcase her new life as a mom to her daughter.

Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl into the world, named Pilar Jhena McKinley, last week on March 22.