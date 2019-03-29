‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Tugs At Her Underwear In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Erin Willerton recently concluded her first photo shoot for the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she continues to prove why she was one of the six lucky ones to be selected as a #SISwimSearch finalist, doing so via her own Instagram page. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old British beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a series of two sizzling snapshots of herself in black lingerie, putting her flawless figure on full display.

In the photos in question, the finalist is donning a black underwire bra that goes over her shoulders and accentuates her cleavage. She teamed this with a set of matching underwear that sits high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her body’s natural curves, particularly her well-defined thighs, itty bitty waist, and perky derriere.

In the first photo, Willerton is tugging at the side of her underwear bottom, increasing the spiciness level of the shoot by tenfold. The model is looking to the side, at a point off-camera, with her lips parted and eyes half-shut in a seductive way.

She completed her look with a long nude coat that she is wearing unbuttoned at the front, revealing her underwear, and a pair of chunky white sneakers and thick mini crew socks. Willerton is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in loose, natural waves that fall onto her shoulders, back, and chest.

The post, which Willerton shared with her 288,000 Instagram followers, racked up nearly 10,000 likes and close to 100 comments in a couple of days since she posted it. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to point out how gorgeous she looks in this shoot and to share their admiration for the British model.

“You’re such an inspiration, I love you feed!” one user wrote.

“Aww our beautiful English rose blooming sexy to boot here,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated previously pointed out, Willerton jetted off to the Bahamas in February alongside five other finalists to complete their photo shoot. The process began with more than 10,000 Instagram video submissions and in-person interviews, leading up to the six lucky models — Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michaels, and Manuela Hernandez, in addition to Willerton, the report further detailed.

On Thursday, the magazine took to its Instagram page to share a video of Willerton and Hernandez celebrating the successful wrap-up of their shoot, indicating that they were going to go eat a pizza as a reward.