Seth Rogen Launches Weed Company To Teach People ‘To Love Cannabis’

Across the globe, more and more countries have hopped on board of late to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Although it’s not yet legal across America, several states have already passed laws to legalize it, and the neighbors to the north have also made it a legal pastime.

Given the legality of the drug’s use in Canada, actor Seth Rogen has decided to capitalize on a business opportunity in the Great White North. As reported by The Guardian, Rogen and his regular film collaborator Evan Goldberg have decided to join forces again to open Houseplant, a cannabis company that will supply people all over Canada with weed.

“Houseplant is the result of years of experience and dedication, with each element and expression thoughtfully designed to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does,” the company said in a statement.

Rogen has added a separate statement of his own about the vision he has had for the business for some time now.

“Houseplant is a passion we’ve brought to life through drive and dedication. Every decision we’ve made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis.”

This is legit the most impressive media kit I’ve ever received in my life. Well done and thank you, @Sethrogen. Can’t wait for Houseplant to hit Ontario ????????????✌???????? pic.twitter.com/NxWBdpbwuX — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) March 28, 2019

According to Goldberg, the pair has been preparing for this moment for the past five years already, which would mean they have been working on the project since before the drug was legal for recreational use in Canada. They are hoping to teach the general population to love cannabis as much as they do.

The company is planning on selling a number of different strains of the drug, with the first one being rolled out in April. They will also come in the form of not only pre-rolled cigarettes and dried leaf, but plans to roll out gel capsules too by the end of this year.

Houseplant is working with cannabis supplier Canopy Growth Corporation, and will be basing their operations out of Toronto. Users across the country will be able to purchase their supply online if they are not in the Eastern city.

Rogen and Goldberg are not the only celebrities dipping their toes in the marijuana business now that more places are making its use legal across North America. Snoop Dogg also worked with a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation for his Leafs By Snoop brand, while Martha Stewart is also working with the company to create hemp products.

Other celebrities involved in the industry in various different ways include Willie Nelson, Tommy Chong, Whoopi Goldberg, and Melissa Etheridge.