‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Romance With New Boyfriend Rick Stanley Heats Up

Shannon began dating Rick last year.

Shannon Beador is “still going strong” with Rick Stanley after six months of dating.

As she and her co-stars film The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s upcoming 14th season, Beador and Stanley are enjoying their time together, although it is unclear whether or not he will appear alongside her on the show.

“Shannon’s birthday was this month and she absolutely spent it with Rick,” a source close to the 55-year-old revealed to Radar Online. “They are still keeping their relationship under wraps and he will most likely not be a part of the upcoming season.”

Although Beador may not be welcoming Stanley to the show right away, the insider went on to suggest that Stanley may ultimately play a role on the show once her messy divorce from estranged husband David Beador is finalized.

According to the report, Stanley, also 55, is a divorced father with two sons who serves as the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Comcast Spotlight in Denver, Colorado. As some may know, Comcast Spotlight is the parent company of Bravo TV.

While Beador has stayed mum on her life with Stanley on social media, the couple was seen enjoying time together in Los Angeles in 2018 and during their visit, they stopped by Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant for a meal. Then, months later, Beador and Stanley attended a black-tie charity event in Philadelphia, where eyewitnesses said they were “super flirty.”

“Rick has met Shannon’s friends and he is not a secret by any means. The two of them are way into each other and she’s finally found someone who treats her as she deserves,” the insider added.

Beador has dated numerous men since splitting from David at the end of 2017 but has yet to share details of her romances on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Instead, she’s been enjoying her time as a single woman on the show.

As she continues on with her new romance with Stanley, Beador has been keeping a close eye on her weight after admittedly gaining 40 pounds years ago as her marriage to David came to an end. As fans have seen in recent photos shared on Beador’s social media page, the longtime reality star appears to be back to her normal size after embarking on a strict diet and exercise regimen.

Beador and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 this summer.